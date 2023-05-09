| Vidya Kohli To Subhadra Gill Heres How Ai Thinks Male Cricketers Would Look Like As Women

‘Vidya Kohli’ to ‘Subhadra Gill’ – here’s how AI thinks male cricketers would look like as women

The AI-created female avatars for the male cricketers including MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, and others. are doing rounds online.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:23 PM, Tue - 9 May 23

Image: Instagram

Hyderabad: Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been making waves with chatbots like ChatGPT and Midjourney amazing people with the capabilities. Now, the AI-created female avatars for the male cricketers are doing rounds online.

Artist SK MD Abu Sahid used the AI bot Midjouney to imagine how Indian cricketers would look as women. The post shared on Instagram includes the pictures of the cricketers including MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya and others.

“AI swipes the gender of Indian Cricketers. Made using Midjourney AI,” read the caption. The post also features female names for the cricketers.

The post has garnered over 2k likes and tons of reactions, with many appreciating the AI, and commenting that they cannot make out the differences .“This made me believe that any man can turn himself into a woman by just using makeup perfectly,” commented an Instagram user. “Mahi sing & Ghutmi is so beautiful (sic),” said another.