AI-generated trailers take over internet

AI-generated trailers amaze users. Some remark it may be the future of film making.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:57 PM, Wed - 3 May 23

Hyderabad: Not long ago we saw how AI-generated images showed Donald Trump getting arrested and the Pope in a white puffer jacket. While the world is yet to get to terms with the fact that all images one sees may not actually be authentic, AI enthusiasts have now started to create trailers using artificial intelligence.

One trailer that has been the most watched is titled ‘The Galactic Menagerie’. Have you ever wondered if ‘Star Wars’ was directed by Wes Anderson? Watch this trailer by Curious Refuge that was made by using generative AI. The trailer looks almost real and features familiar ‘Star Wars’ characters.

Another trailer that is taking Twitter users by awe is shared by Twitter user @ChristianF369. It is called ‘The Great Catspy’ which features glittery parties with joyful people dancing and drinking to lively music. But in the end, you will somehow see a white cat as the protagonist.

The same user who is a filmmaker shared another video earlier and wrote, “AI animation will never be the same! I am deeply impressed as a filmmaker for what is possible now and where we are already in terms of quality.”

“Amazing! The characters seem so interesting and they haven’t said a word. I wanna watch this,” wrote a user.

Many other users called these trailers the arrival of the AI cinema and said that after animated cartoons and the current-rage anime, these AI films will be the next big thing in the entertainment industry.

Pushed #gen2 again & made a movie trailer.#aicinema is finally here!

Every shot made from text prompts, except one iconic shot you all know, done with #gen1

Made possible by @runwayml @bazluhrmann your movies been a great inspiration! 😍🎞️🙏

Voices: @elevenlabsio#aianimation pic.twitter.com/LtvYdhHvIs — ChristianF (@ChristianF369) April 27, 2023