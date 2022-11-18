Vijay Deverakonda and his mom pledge to be organ donors

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:30 PM, Fri - 18 November 22

The ‘Arjun Reddy’ actor, who keeps breaking the headlines with his actions both in professional and personal spheres has won many hearts with his recent decision on organ donation.

Hyderabad: The heartthrob of Telugu film industry Vijay Deverakonda has always chosen to tread a unique path and make a mark in his own way – be it in terms of roles in filmdom or personal choices.

It’s not only Vijay, but also his mother Madhavi Deverakonda has decided to donate organs after death. The actor recently pledged to donate his organs to save the lives of others during an event at a private hospital.

As Vijay decided to donate his organs, the actor’s mother has also pledged her organs for donation at the same event. According to the ‘Liger’ actor, South Asian countries are unaware of this important organ donation cause. If his body parts are still in good condition, he advises the medical staff to use his organs after his death to help others.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the ‘World Famous Lover’ actor will be starring with Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the upcoming romance comedy ‘Kushi’. The production of the upcoming film has been currently halted as the team awaits Samantha’s return to work.