Family members of contesting candidates join election campaign in Khammam

By James Edwin Updated On - 8 May 2024, 05:19 PM

Khammam: The electioneering of BRS, BJP and Congress candidates contesting for Khammam Lok Sabha seat has turned out to be a family affair as family members of the candidates have joined the campaign doing their part for the victory of the respective contestants.

Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, who happened to be the co-father-in-law of Congress candidate Ramasahayam Raghuram Reddy has taken the election in a prestigious manner and making all out efforts to win the election, on both counts- as a Congress leader as well as the relative of the party candidate.

Srinivas Reddy’s brother Ponguleti Prasad Reddy and his wife Sri Lakshmi, Srinivas Reddy’s wife Madhuri also joined the campaign by carrying out door to door visits seeking votes for Raghuram Reddy.

Similarly, Raghuram Reddy’s younger son Arjun Reddy and his wife Sapni Reddy – the daughter of minister Srinivas Reddy, film actor Venkatesh’s daughter Ashritha who happens to be the daughter-in-law of Raghuram Reddy are also campaigning in Khammam for the past several days. They are addressing meetings at residential apartments besides door to door visits. Actor Venkatesh also conducted a road show in Khammam on Tuesday seeking votes for Raghuram Reddy.

BRS candidate Nama Nageswara Rao’s son Nama Bhavya Teja and his wife Manognya are busy campaigning for Nageswara Rao for the past few days. They are also addressing meetings at residential apartments besides door to door visits along with the party cadres to impress voters to vote for the BRS nominee.

BJP candidate Tandra Vinod Rao’s wife Tandra Vineela has also been supporting her husband in the electioneering. Accompanied by the BJP workers she has been making door to door visits asking voters to support BJP in the election for the development of Khammam.