Vijay Deverakonda to launch “Deveri Song” from Ugram

The rowdy actor once again extends his support for his brother and senior actor Allari Naresh for his upcoming movie Ugram.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:04 PM, Sun - 19 March 23

Hyderabad: Vijay Deverakonda and Allari Naresh share a very good bond. Their brotherhood as actors is great. Vijay Deverakonda has shown his love and respect for Allari Naresh many times. The rowdy actor once again extends his support for his brother and senior actor Allari Naresh for his upcoming movie Ugram. Vijay Deverakonda is going to officially release the first single from Ugram, Deveri.

Ugram is an action movie from Allari Naresh, where the actor will be seen once again in a very intense role after Naandhi. Vijay Kanakamedala, the director who made Naandhi, has made Ugram too. Allari Naresh will be seen as an intense and aggressive cop in Ugram.

The first single from Ugram is named Deveri. The song features both the leads, Allari Naresh and Mirnaa. The makers have already released the promo for the song, and it looks like a very breezy, romantic melody for this hot summer. Deveri full song will be released today at 4:05 PM by rowdy boy Vijay Deverakonda. Stay tuned to Vijay Deverakonda’s Twitter for the Deveri song this evening.

Deveri song was composed by Sricharan Pakala. Sri Mani penned the lyrics, and Anurag Kulkarni gave his vocals.

Ugram is produced by Shine Screens. The music for Ugram will be available on Junglee Music Telugu.