Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha’s ‘Kushi’ rocks Netflix India’s top charts

Remarkably, it stands strong at the 6th position even after a successful four-week run.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:31 PM, Thu - 26 October 23

Hyderabad: ‘Kushi’, featuring Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, has made a significant impact on Netflix India’s top 10 list. The film’s triumph can be attributed to the compelling performances of its leads and an engaging storyline that resonates with audiences. It’s worth noting that it’s a rare achievement for a South dubbed film to maintain a prominent position in the coveted top 10 for an extended period.

‘Kushi’ has taken the digital world by storm, becoming a favorite among Netflix subscribers. Vijay and Samantha’s on-screen chemistry has been a significant talking point, with their captivating performances drawing in audiences from various walks of life. Their portrayal of love, friendship, and life’s ups and downs has struck a chord with viewers, contributing to the film’s resounding success on Netflix.

Remarkably, it stands strong at the 6th position even after a successful four-week run. With the exception of monumental blockbusters like ‘Baahubali’ and ‘RRR’, very few South films have managed to achieve this feat.