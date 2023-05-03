Vijay Deverakonda, Sreeleela’s #VD12 launched with a puja ceremony today

Gowtam Tinnanuri is back in action with #VD12, a period tale, featuring the Rowdy boy Vijay Deverakonda and Sreeleela.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:51 PM, Wed - 3 May 23

Hyderabad: Gowtam Tinnanuri, who rose to prominence with the romance drama ‘Malli Raava’ and the award-winning sports drama ‘Jersey’, is back in action with #VD12, a period tale, featuring the Rowdy boy Vijay Deverakonda. One of the most happening heroines in Telugu cinema, Sreeleela is the female lead. Music is composed by one of the topmost music directors of India, Anirudh Ravichander.

Naga Vamsi S and Sai Soujanya are bankrolling the prestigious project under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas respectively. The first poster of the untitled film featuring Vijay Deverakonda as a cop created ripples recently.

#VD12 was formally launched on Wednesday at 11.16 am with a puja ceremony amidst the cast, crew and several film dignitaries. While producer S Radha Krishna (Chinababu) of Haarika and Hassine Creations handed over the script to the team, Paruchuri Mahendra, MD of Pragati Printers, switched on the camera.

Chukkapalli Suresh, Honorary Counsel General of South Korea, sounded the clapboard at the event. The shoot of the cop drama will commence this June.

Girish Gangadharan (National Award winner for ‘Jallikattu’), cranks the camera for the film while Navin Nooli(National Award winner for ‘Jersey’) handles the editing. Avinash Kolla is the art director. More exciting updates about the project, cast, crew will be announced shortly.