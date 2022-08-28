War of words between anchor Anasuya Bharadwaj and Vijay Devarakonda’s fans

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 04:06 PM, Sun - 28 August 22

Anasuya has put up a tweet soon after the film ‘Liger’ opened to negative reviews, which translates to “If someone abuses a mother, sometime or the other, it will come back.”

Anchor-actor Anasuya Bharadwaj has been attacked by Vijay Devarakonda‘s fans on twitter, after putting out a tweet that was allegedly an indirect reference to the Liger star.

Soon after the film ‘Liger’ opened to negative reviews on Friday, Anasuya has put up a tweet which translates to “If someone abuses a mother, sometime or the other, it will come back,” along with the hashtags #NotHappyOnsomeonesSadness but #FaithRestored.

For the unversed, Anasuya has previously criticised the actor for repeatedly uttering misogynistic abuse with the term ‘mother’ in it, during the movie promotions for ‘Arjun Reddy’ in 2017. The anchor has been facing wrath from Vijay’s fans since then.

Post the tweet, Twitterati started mocking Anasuya and started making ageist remarks against her calling her ‘aunty’. She has been subjected to continuous trolls since Friday, with ‘#Aunty’ trending on twitter.

Aunty rasipettuko ,his comeback will be stronger @TheDeverakonda , Stay strong Star ❤️ #Liger https://t.co/q3K0ZJdrwC — kinneresh moduga (@kinnereshnaidu) August 25, 2022

you’re not allowed to pass a remark on morality when you yourself acted in a dirty crap shows where the only motive is to degrade women, passing double-meaning jokes, making oneself embarrassed and uncomfortable to watch the so called “witticism” shows. https://t.co/jx7hSeETkm — bee. (@bhashuxs) August 25, 2022

It's silly that she is worried about that one word more than the misogyny of the character like AR, all the while doing a show like jabardasth and does she have the courage to comment on all the disgusting misogyny that nepo kids films carry..NOPE https://t.co/dnd1G77FLV — S am 🌈 (@Sameera_J12) August 25, 2022

The anchor then issued a warning to the trolls. She tweeted, “Here by..taking screenshot of every account abusing me..age shaming me by calling “Aunty”..involving my family into this and I will file a case and take it to a point where you will regret getting to me without any legit reason..this is my final warning..(sic).”

Here by..taking screenshot of every account abusing me..age shaming me by calling“Aunty”..involving my family into this and I will file a case and take it to a point where you will regret getting to me without any legit reason..this is my final warning.. — Anasuya Bharadwaj (@anusuyakhasba) August 26, 2022

She also started reposting the hateful tweets against her on her twitter feed. Here are some more tweets from Anasuya:

I am definitely not an aunty to any of you that are not related to me.. 25+ ayyi pillalu unte aunty entandi.. just because its your comfort doesn’t mean its right.. mari magavaallaki adey vartistunda andi?? Ante mari industry lo 25+ unnavaallandatini alage pilavacha?? 🤔 https://t.co/71wv0IGrBU — Anasuya Bharadwaj (@anusuyakhasba) August 26, 2022

Hello andi..oka request please..“She is 37 years old..She is a Telugu working mother..So I respect and Value her” ane meme try cheyara..naato paatu chaala mandi women ki inspiration ga motivating ga untundi..memers ila kuda indochu kada..😊🙏🏻#SayNOtoOnlineAbuse #StopAgeShaming https://t.co/8q3hTT3Gj3 — Anasuya Bharadwaj (@anusuyakhasba) August 27, 2022

Industry lo untu dabbulichi oka woman and mother and thoti actor pai Ma******d ani anipinchadam enta varaku correct andi?? Na place lo unte meeru enni eellaina marchipogalara?? Kshaminchagalara?? https://t.co/uIxIbACzTj — Anasuya Bharadwaj (@anusuyakhasba) August 26, 2022

May be.. may be not.. but I will atleast be proud of myself for not putting up with what everyone normalises! I will fight till I make this place amicable to have opinions.. have discussions..

NO BULLYING

NO SLUT SHAMING

NO HARASSMENT #SayNOtoOnlineAbuse #StopAgeShaming https://t.co/4zbWAJyyov — Anasuya Bharadwaj (@anusuyakhasba) August 27, 2022

Also this is a 6-7 year old video.. thank you for bringing put the proof that me and a lot of female actors are facing age shaming as a harassment since years 🙏🏻#SayNOtoOnlineAbuse — Anasuya Bharadwaj (@anusuyakhasba) August 27, 2022

Previously, Anasuya worked as the host of the ETV comedy show Jabardasth, which was known for its misogynistic content. After leaving the show, she has appeared in films like Rangasthalam and Pushpa: The Rise.