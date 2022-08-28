Sunday, Aug 28, 2022
War of words between anchor Anasuya Bharadwaj and Vijay Devarakonda’s fans

By Telangana Today
Published: Updated On - 04:06 PM, Sun - 28 August 22
Anasuya has put up a tweet soon after the film ‘Liger’ opened to negative reviews, which translates to “If someone abuses a mother, sometime or the other, it will come back.”

Anchor-actor Anasuya Bharadwaj has been attacked by Vijay Devarakonda‘s fans on twitter, after putting out a tweet that was allegedly an indirect reference to the Liger star.

Soon after the film ‘Liger’ opened to negative reviews on Friday, Anasuya has put up a tweet which translates to “If someone abuses a mother, sometime or the other, it will come back,” along with the hashtags #NotHappyOnsomeonesSadness but #FaithRestored.

For the unversed, Anasuya has previously criticised the actor for repeatedly uttering misogynistic abuse with the term ‘mother’ in it, during the movie promotions for ‘Arjun Reddy’ in 2017. The anchor has been facing wrath from Vijay’s fans since then.

Post the tweet, Twitterati started mocking Anasuya and started making ageist remarks against her calling her ‘aunty’. She has been subjected to continuous trolls since Friday, with ‘#Aunty’ trending on twitter.

The anchor then issued a warning to the trolls. She tweeted, “Here by..taking screenshot of every account abusing me..age shaming me by calling “Aunty”..involving my family into this and I will file a case and take it to a point where you will regret getting to me without any legit reason..this is my final warning..(sic).”

She also started reposting the hateful tweets against her on her twitter feed. Here are some more tweets from Anasuya:

Previously, Anasuya worked as the host of the ETV comedy show Jabardasth, which was known for its misogynistic content. After leaving the show, she has appeared in films like Rangasthalam and Pushpa: The Rise.

