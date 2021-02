Vijay hazare league: Devdhar slams ton as Baroda crush Hyderabad

This was Hyderabad’s first loss after winning the first two matches.

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 9:57 pm 10:24 pm

Hyderabad: Skipper and opener Kedar Devdhar hit a 139-ball 132 (14×2, 2×6) to star in Baroda’s crushing 110-run win over Hyderabad in the Elite Group A Vijay Hazare one-day league match in Surat on Wednesday.

Thanks to Devdhar’s fine century, Baroda put up 316/7 in 50 overs and Hyderabad, in reply, were bundled out for 206 in 42.2 overs. This was Hyderabad’s first loss after winning the first two matches.

Baroda: K Devdhar c Goud b Milind 131 (139b, 14×4, 2×6) SK Patel C Sandeep b Goud 35 (44b, 5×4, 1×6), Vishnu Solanki c Himalay b Teja 15 (21b, 2×4), KH Pandya c Tanay b Hasan 55 (50b, 7×4, 1×6), NA Ratva run out 0 (2b), A Singh c Jaisal b Goud 20 (23b, 2×4), KR Kakade c Jaiswal b Milind 22 (15b, 3×4), A sheth (not out) 16 (7b, 2×4), PD Yadav not out 0 (0b), Extras (nb1, w12, b1, lb8) 22, Total (for 7 wkts in 50 overs) 316;

Fall of wickets: 1-17, 2-107, 3-209, 4-210, 5-257, 6-282, 7-308; Bowling: Milind 10-2-74-2, Ravi Teja 9-0-65-1, Mehdi Hasan 10-1-37-1, Ajay Dev Goud 10-0-68-2, Tanay Thyagarajan 8-1-44-0, Sandeep 3-0-19-0

Hyderabad: Tanmay Agarwal st Patel b Kakade 34 (39b, 5×4), Tilak Varma b Pathan 47 (46b, 6×4, 1×6), Himalay Agarwal run out 17 (15b, 1×6), B Sandeep b Kakade 18 (38b, 1×4), M Jaiswal c Patel b Pathan 5 (4b, 1×4), Ravi Teja c & b Pathan 19 (20b, 2×4), Prateek Reddy lbw Yadav 7 (17b), Tanay Thyagarajan c Patel b Meriwala 28 (40b, 3×4, 1×6), CV Milind (not out) 21 (21b, 2×4), Mehdi Hasan lbw Meriwala 0 (3b),A Goud c Rathva b Sheth 7 (11b, 1×4), Extras (w3) 3, Total (in 42.2 overs) 206;

Fall of wickets: 1-75, 2-83, 3-103, 4-114, 5-141, 6-143, 7-159, 8-196, 9-196; Bowling: Sheth 6.2-0-29-1,Meriwala 7-0-39-2, Kakade 10-0-43-2, Pathan 10-0-37-3, Pandya 4-0-26-0

Brief scores

Elite A: Gujarat 336/7 (Dhruv Raval 83, Het 114, Chiraj J Gandhi 80; Rana datta 5.74) bt Tripura 204 in 43.3 overs (UU Bose 65; HP Patel 3/25). Goa 210 in 49.2 overs (Amit Verma 46, Suyash S Prabhudessai 44, Veer Pratap Singh 4/29) lost to Chhattisgarh 213/2 in 36.5 overs (Rishabh Tiwari 91 not out, S Chandrakar 55)

Elite B: Madhya Pradesh 225 in 48.2 overs (Shubham Sharma 33, Parth Sahani 46, M Mohammed 3/39) bt Tamil Nadu 211 in 49 overs (Dinesh Karthik 37, Shahrukh Khan 67 not out); Andhra 175 in 48.1 overs (K Nithish Kumar 30; Siddharth Kaul 4/27, Barinder Sran 3/29) lost to Punjab 176/3 in 36 overs ( Mandeep Singh 64 not out, Sanvir Singh 30 not out).

Elite C: Karnataka 329/5 in 50 overs (R Samrath 60, Devdutt Padikkal 152) bt Odisha 228 in 44 overs (Subhransu Senapati 78; M Prasidh 3/46, Shreyas Gopal 3/47); Kerala 351/6 in 50 overs (Robin Utahappa 100, Vishnu Vinod 107, Sanju Samson 61) bt Railways 344 in 49.4 overs (M Devdhar 79, Arindam Ghosh 64,Karn Sharma 37, Pradeep Poojar 58; MD Nidheesh 3/83). Bihar 193 in 46.1 overs (Yashaswi Rishav 67; Shivam Sharma 7/31) lost to Uttar Pradesh 194/5 in 28 overs (Priyam Garg 57, Aksh Deep Nath 54, Upender Yadav 52 not out)

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .