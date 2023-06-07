Vijay Varma finds rumoured girlfriend Tamannaah’s latest pictures lit

Tamannaah Bhatia shared a slew of pictures on social media. Vijay Varma dropped a fire and a firecracker emoji in the comment section.

04:10 PM, Wed - 7 June 23

Photo: Instagram

Mumbai: Actress Tamannaah Bhatia shared a slew of pictures on social media, she looked every inch gorgeous.

In the images, she was seen sporting a crop shirt paired with a black bralette to complete her look along with denim cargo pants.

She captioned it: “Crop it like it’s hot.”

What caught the eyes of many was a comment by Vijay Varma, who is rumoured to be dating Tamannaah.

He dropped a fire and a firecracker emoji.

It was reported in January that Tamannaah and Vijay Varma started dating as they had been caught kissing in Goa. They reportedly met on the sets of ‘Lust Stories 2’.

Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Konkona Sen Sharma, R. Balki, and Sujoy Ghosh, the Netflix original ‘Lust Stories 2’ also stars Neena Gupta, Kajol, Mrunal Thakur, Amruta Subhash, Kumud Mishra, and Tillotama Shome.