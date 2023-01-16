Tamannaah’s latest pictures set the internet on fire

Tamannaah’s electric blue cut-out dress was from the brand Gnama, and she was styled by celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:56 PM, Mon - 16 January 23

Hyderabad: ‘Babli Bouncer’ star Tamannaah Bhatia set the social media on fire with her most recent Instagram photo series. She raised a few eyebrows with a dress with a plunging neckline. While some internet users praised her bold appearance, others trolled her and made comparisons to internet sensation Uorfi Javed. Some trolls also skinny-shamed the actor.

The actor was attending the Elle Graduates 2022 event where the emerging talent and trail blazers of the fashion industry were celebrated. Tamannaah won the ‘Mould Breaker’ award for breaking stereotypes and being unafraid to express herself. At the event, the actor was photobombed by her rumoured boyfriend Vijay Varma. The duo posed for some pictures together.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor has projects such as ‘Bhola Shankar’ with Megastar Chiranjeevi, ‘Bole Chudiyan’, and ‘Yen Endru Kadhal Enben’ in the pipeline.