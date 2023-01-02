Tamannaah Bhatia is reportedly dating Vijay Varma

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:20 PM, Mon - 2 January 23

Hyderabad: It looks like Vijay Varma finally found his darling! On Monday, images of ‘Babli Bouncer’ star Tamannaah Bhatia and ‘Darlings’ fame Vijay Varma went viral on social media, sparking speculation that the two were dating. A video of the alleged couple kissing and embracing each other went viral on social media after they were seen spending New Year’s Eve together in Goa.

Tamannaah and Vijay looked splendid as they attended a private party in Goa. Vijay looked sharp in a white shirt, as opposed to the ‘Happy Days’ star who was dressed in a vibrant pink attire. Fans of the celebrities have been shipping their relationship on Twitter ever since the news first surfaced.

The pair was previously captured on camera as they arrived at the airport. According to reports, Vijay was even spotted visiting Tamannaah’s house on her birthday on December 21. Fans’ speculation that the pair was romantically involved has been proven by the most recent video from Goa.

Tamannaah and Vijay met on the sets of ‘Lust Stories 2’ which is set to release soon on Netflix.

@ Tamannaahspeaks dating #VijayVarma They celebrated birthday together and now kissing openly in Goa private party 🥳 pic.twitter.com/uFGUoB4vx8 — ♥️Sneha Tamannaah 😘 💫 (@Tamannaahspeakk) January 2, 2023