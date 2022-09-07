Vijay Varma trolls the makers of ‘Darlings’ for not featuring him on poster

Published: Published Date - 03:36 PM, Wed - 7 September 22

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based actor Vijay Varma’s performance as the character Hamza clearly overshadowed Bollywood star Alia Bhatt’s performance as Badru in the recently released Netflix film ‘Darlings’. Varma essayed the role of a toxic and abusive husband to Alia’s character, and the story of the film revolved around how the latter takes her revenge eventually with the help of her mother (played by Shefali Shah).

However, Varma pointed out that the makers of ‘Darlings’ decided to keep him out of the film posters despite his mind-blowing performance.

In a YouTube video posted by Netflix India titled ‘The Roast of Vijay Varma’, the actor is seen saying, “You all have watched ‘Darlings’, haven’t you? It’s true. My face is not on the posters. Or it’s hidden somewhere. But in scenes, this face becomes unforgettable. All these f***rs say that I am not a star. I am not a star. It is strange. They cast me in the films to get that extra star in the reviews. I am that star.”

Fans chimed in support of Varma in the comments section. “Vijay Verma is one of the phenomenal actors of modern times. What an outstanding performance he delivered in Darlings(sic),” wrote a fan. “Vijay Verma is an underrated best actor. NO ARGUMENT on that(sic),” wrote another.

