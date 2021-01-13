Vijaya Dairy, LCI conduct rangoli competition in Adilabad

Bhuma Reddy said that the government was taking a slew of measures to give a fillip to the dairy sector in Telangana

Adilabad: Vijaya Telangana Dairy and Lions Club of International (LCI)-Adilabad unit jointly organised a rangoli competition on the premises of the dairy here on Wednesday. Telangana State Dairy Development Cooperative Federation Limited (TSDDCFL) Chairman Loka Bhuma Reddy was the chief guest of the event.

Bhuma Reddy said that the government was taking a slew of measures to give a fillip to the dairy sector in Telangana. He said that rangolis bring beauty to the thresholds of houses of celebrators of the festival. He later presented prizes to winners of the competition.

Over 70 women participated in the event.

Former Adilabad MP G Nagesh, Adilabad municipal chairperson Jogu Premender, Dairy Deputy Director Madhusudan Rao, members of LCI-Adilabad, TRS leader B Govardhan Reddy and many others attended the event.

