| Vijaypuri Willowmen Thrash Sutton Cc By 9 Wickets At Hca C Division One Day League

Vijaypuri Willowmen thrash Sutton CC by 9 wickets at HCA C Division one-day league

K Siddeshwara Reddy scalped five wickets for 41 while Rishith Rao slammed an unbeaten 102 as their side Vijaypuri Willowmen thrashed Sutton CC by nine wickets

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:18 PM, Wed - 1 November 23

Rishith Rao

Hyderabad: K Siddeshwara Reddy scalped five wickets for 41 while Rishith Rao slammed an unbeaten 102 as their side Vijaypuri Willowmen thrashed Sutton CC by nine wickets in the HCA C Division one-day league match in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Brief Scores: C Division one-day league: RJCC 171/8 IN 35 overs (GS Mithul 92) bt Amberpet CC 98 in 20.2 overs (Dainik Khatri 4/14); SN Group CC 211 in 39.4 overs (Mir Hussain Ali 102; B Gowtham Reddy 3/31) bt Superstars CC 140/7 in 40 overs;

Acrylic CC 207/8 in 42 overs (Nidhish D 82; Pavan Sai 3/30) bt Dhruv XI CC 154 in 36.1 overs (Tarush Kaza 3/23, Shrishendu S 3/39); Tirumala CC 255/8 in 45 overs (Avinash 102, V Abhiram 55; Yoda Yerramilli 3/55) bt Secunderabad union CC 107 in 28.4 overs (Samudrala A 3/24); Universal CC 130/9 in 43.2 overs (B Pathri 3/27) lost to Youth CC 131/4 in 23.3 overs; Sutton CC 188 in 47 overs (K Sashreek 67; K Siddeshwara Reddy 5/41) lost to Vijaypuri Willowmen CC 189/1 in 22.2 overs (Rishith Rao 102no); Sagar CC 219/6 in 50 overs (Sriram 97) bt Satya CC 187 in 46.1 overs (G Nitin Koli 85; Siddhartha V 4/47, Sriram 3/28).