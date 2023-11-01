Vritti, women’s tennis team clinch bronze medals at National Games

Vritti Agarwal bagged a bronze medal in women's 200m butterfly event after finishing third with a timing of 2:22.28s
Hyderabad: Telangana swimmer Vritti Agarwal and State women’s tennis teams added a bronze medal each to the medal tally at the ongoing 37th National Games in Goa, on Wednesday.
The State swimmer bagged a bronze medal in women’s 200m butterfly event after finishing third with a timing of 2:22.28s. Assam’s Choudary Astha and Ramachandra Hashika of Karnataka finished in the first and second places. Earlier, Vritti had clinched two silver medals – one in 200m freestyle and 800m freestyle events.
Meanwhile, the State women’s tennis team comprising Shrivalli Rashmikaa, Shravya Shivani, Abhaya Vemuri, Saumya Ronde and Apurva Vemuri clinched the bronze.
In the doubles category, the pair of Rashmikaa and Shivani entered the semifinal stage. The second seeded Gujarat pair of Ankita Raina and Vaidehi Choudhary retired mid-way through the second set when the Telangana pair were at 7-6 (6), 3-3.Telangana women’s tennis team that won the bronze medal.