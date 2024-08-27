Vijay’s next ‘The GOAT’ completes censorship

‘The GOAT,’ set to release on September 5, marks Vijay's 68th film and is his penultimate movie before he steps into politics.

By Pratyusha sista Published Date - 27 August 2024, 08:12 PM

Hyderabad: Vijay Tapalathy’s upcoming film, “The GOAT” (Greatest of All Time), directed by Venkat Prabhu, has completed the censorship process and received a U/A certificate. The film has a runtime of 3 hours and 3 minutes.

Fans are eagerly awaiting this release, as Vijay has built a legacy in the film industry with a long list of successful movies.

His last film ‘Leo’, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj was a box-office blockbuster.

‘The GOAT’ is expected to be another blockbuster in Vijay’s illustrious career.