Vijay’s latest spy thriller ‘The GOAT’ set to thrill audience

The trailer is packed with suspenseful moments and intense action, giving viewers a taste of the gripping story that lies ahead.

By Pratyusha sista Updated On - 17 August 2024, 07:21 PM

Hyderabad: The trailer for Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming film “The GOAT” has been released, and it looks like an exciting spy thriller.

Directed by Venkat Prabhu, the film features an impressive cast including Meenakshi Chaudhary, Sneha, Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Jayaram, Laila, Anjmal Amar, Yogi Babu, and others.

In “GOAT,” Vijay plays a dual role, portraying both a father and his son. This is not new to Thalapathy as he played the dual roles before in Bigil and Adirindi. But the unique aspect in ‘The GOAT’, seems like the dual role will be impactful and thrilling as it is referred to as the “GOAT of SATS.” The trailer is packed with suspenseful moments and intense action, giving viewers a taste of the gripping story that lies ahead.

The music for “GOAT” is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, whose score adds to the thrilling atmosphere of the trailer. The combination of strong performances, a talented director, and a captivating soundtrack has set high expectations for the film.

With the trailer now out, excitement is building among Vijay’s fans and movie lovers. “GOAT” promises to deliver a good film on its thrilling premise, and audiences are eagerly waiting for its release.