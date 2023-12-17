Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra reaches Nizamabad

On Sunday, the Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, a nationwide drive to educate and empower citizens about the Central government's key initiatives, made its way to Kanjara village in Mugpal Mandal and Mentrajpalli village in Dichpalli Mandal within the district.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:31 PM, Sun - 17 December 23

On Sunday, the Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, a nationwide drive to educate and empower citizens about the Central government's key initiatives, made its way to Kanjara village in Mugpal Mandal and Mentrajpalli village in Dichpalli Mandal within the district.

Nizamabad: The Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, a nationwide outreach initiative aimed at informing and empowering citizens about the Centre’s flagship schemes, on Sunday reached Kanjara village of Mugpal Mandal and Mentrajpalli village of Dichpalli Mandal of the district.

Joint secretary Ashwin Srivatsava, who is heading the sankalp yatra in the district, said the main aim of the initiative was to ensure that the schemes launched by the Centre were reaching the beneficiaries.

Additional Collector Chitra Mishra informed that the Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra programme was being implemented successfully in the district and that the programme would be organized in 530 Gram Panchayats of the district. District level committees have been formed with officials from various departments, panchayat secretaries, secretariat employees, anganwadi employees, school headmasters and Asha workers to organise programmes under the Sankalp Yatra, she said.