Vikramarka’s ‘Hath Se Hath Jodo Yatra’ fuels clashes between groups of Congress in Adilabad

The yatra forced Aleti Maheshwari Reddy, a key leader of the Congress in Nirmal district to abruptly stop his walkathon embarked upon by drawing inspiration from Rahul Gandhi and TPCC president A Revanth Reddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:16 PM, Mon - 20 March 23

Adilabad: The ongoing ‘Hath Se Hath Jodo Yatra’ being taken up by the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) chief Bhatti Vikramarka is supposed to give a new lease of life to the outfit in erstwhile Adilabad district, once its strong bastion. However, it fuelled clashes between groups of the district’s unit of the Congress.

The yatra forced Aleti Maheshwari Reddy, a key leader of the Congress in Nirmal district to abruptly stop his walkathon embarked upon by drawing inspiration from Rahul Gandhi and TPCC president A Revanth Reddy. He suspended his walkathon after four days since commencement of the programme. He covered only Mudhole and Nirmal Assembly constituencies as against the target of Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Medchal before culminating in Hyderabad.

It was learnt that Reddy was perplexed as to why his walkathon was suddenly halted without any rationale. “He felt humiliated to suspend his tour without giving clarity. He is upset with the high command. He strove hard and spent lot of money for the growth of the Congress in Nirmal district. But, his services were not considered. Now, he is staying away from the activities of the party,” a senior leader said.

Meanwhile, Vikramarka began his walkathon from Pipri village in Boath Assembly constituency on February 16. Boath is known as a stronghold of Maheshwar Reddy, who was upset with the high command. However, Reddy skipped the tour of Vikramarka, exposing the internal crisis of the outfit. Still, Vikramarka continues his programme.

On the other hand, former MLC K Premsagar, a rival of Reddy, is actively participating in the Hath Se Hath Jodo yatra. He was appointed as the in-charge of eastern parts of erstwhile Adilabad for the programme, augmenting the clashes between the groups.

Currently, leaders of the Congress are divided into two groups. While a group is backed by Revanth Reddy, the other has support of Vikramarka. The warring groups are trying to prove their existence by taking up different activities.