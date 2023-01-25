Vikrant Massey to undergo shoulder surgery post ‘Haseen Dillruba 2’ schedule wrap

A source reveals that the actor was injured during the shooting period of ‘Haseen Dillruba’, around 4 years ago.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:00 PM, Wed - 25 January 23

Hyderabad: Vikrant Massey, who is currently shooting for the first schedule of the highly-anticipated sequel to ‘Haseen Dillruba’, may soon undergo surgery for a shoulder injury he suffered while filming the original.

A source reveals that the actor was injured during the shooting period of ‘Haseen Dillruba’, around 4 years ago. However, owing to his busy schedule, Vikrant couldn’t take time out to give it due attention. The actor will now undergo the procedure and treatment for the shoulder injury once the first schedule of ‘Haseen Dillruba 2’ wraps up since it requires immediate attention.

Adds the source, “Over time the pain got worse but Vikrant powered through it considering his back-to-back shoot schedule. He will now be taking some time out to tend to the injury after the schedule wrap of ‘Haseen Dillruba’ sequel.”

Vikrant Massey is ready to solidify his reputation as not only a supremely gifted actor but also one of the most versatile talents out there after demonstrating his mettle as one of India’s brightest breakthrough talents.

The actor has an exciting slate ahead with the psychological thriller ‘Gaslight’ with Sara Ali Khan, Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s ‘12th Fail’, ‘Sector 36’ with Maddock Films, and ‘Haseen Dillruba 2’, among others.