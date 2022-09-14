‘Haseen Dillruba’ wins accolades along with hearts for Kanika Dhillon

Published Date - 02:07 PM, Wed - 14 September 22

Hyderabad: There’s one name ringing in our heads for unconventional entertainers and it’s Kanika Dhillon! The writer has had a great record of getting the audience talking about her unusual stories and giving them some deep-etching dialogues to savour.

Dhillon was recently recognised for her dialogues in her romantic thriller ‘Haseen Dillruba’, weaving the passionate and beyond-the-usual love triangle of Rani (Tapsee Pannu), Rishu (Vikrant Massey) and Neel (Harshvardhan Rane). The thriller won much love for Dhillon bagging multiple nominations and an accolade for its story and dialogues. ‘Haseen Dilruba’ also marks her foray as co-producer which calls for a double celebration as she mentioned on her social media platforms.

The writer has delivered some atypical pieces with the twisted drama ‘Manmarziyaan’, the satire on unstable personalities ‘Judgemental Hai Kya?’, the female-led sports genre ‘Rashmi Rocket’, and others. The sports genre, ‘Rashmi Rocket’ also gained multiple nominations for the writer and it’s no wonder that Dhillon presents her audience with different content every time.

When asked her take on ‘Haseen Dillruba’s success, Kanika expressed – “Loving that ‘Haseen’ got so much love – it’s my first as a co-producer along with writing it – that much more special- it was a risqué story to make as they say – but then no guts no glory. I am humbled by all the love and encouragement and it motivates me to push the envelope further.”

After the thriller’s undeniable success, the writer has reportedly begun working on its sequel and may take the story forward from the events that unravelled in the climax of the film. We are eager to witness some more groundbreaking work from her with ‘Haseen Dillruba 2‘.