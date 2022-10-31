Kanika Dhillon joins hands with change.org India; initiates petition against domestic violence

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:48 PM, Mon - 31 October 22

Going by the same stance, Kanika recently posted a video regarding her collaboration with change.org India to voice against domestic violence.

Hyderabad: Writer-producer Kanika Dhillon is best known for her unconventional and progressive writing. Films like ‘Manmarziyaan’, ‘Haseen Dillruba’, ‘Rashmi Rocket’ and others showcase her unique storylines and empowered woman characters. Dhillon is a woman of strong opinions and has always portrayed herself as a confident and ambitious woman who isn’t afraid to speak her mind.

Going by the same stance, Kanika recently posted a video regarding her collaboration with change.org India to voice against domestic violence.

Dhillon strived to make a change by speaking against the brutality of the most underrated crime. An empowering step by the writer, the reel was posted by change.org India on their Instagram handle. In the video, Kanika is seen talking about how the crime being a domestic one is often used as an excuse and why many women aren’t voicing against it. She pointed to the helpline number 181 (to report domestic abuse) and requested everyone to sign the petition initiated by her against the crime.

Kanika also asked big-scale entrepreneurs like Zomato and Blinkit to display the same helpline number on their websites and apps so that several women get awareness. We definitely need more spirited women like Kanika who are not just excelling in their workspace but also striving to make change for the better.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Change.org India (@change.orgindia)

The writer is currently looking forward to her next ‘Dunki’ which is to be released in 2023 and is also prepping up for the sequel of ‘Haseen Dillruba’.