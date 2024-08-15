‘Viksit Bharat’ resonates with me as I’ve seen India’s global rise: Ayushmann

By IANS Updated On - 15 August 2024, 12:43 PM

As India celebrates its 78th Independence Day on Thursday, Ayushmann shared: “I consider myself deeply patriotic. I grew up in an environment where my parents told me about the pride we should feel about being Indian because there is no other country like ours.”

He said that as a child, he was taught about the nation’s rich history, struggles, and triumphs.

“At this impressionable age, I was deeply moved by the lives of our national heroes who fought for our freedom.”

He added: “I was in awe of their resilience, grit, and unconditional love for the motherland! My school used to remember such heroes on Independence Day. We celebrated our freedom with a gentle reminder that independence was earned with a lot of sacrifice.”

“We were taught that maintaining our freedom requires active contribution, and we should each play our part in nation-building in our own little way.”

Ayushmann added: “On our 78th Independence Day, the theme of this year’s Independence Day, Viksit Bharat, resonates deeply with me because I have been a witness to how our country has soared globally! We have been witness to how the image of Bharat has become powerful with the passage of every year. India is at the centre of global attention today.”

He said that the country’s “economy, culture, heritage—everything is being viewed by the world as a model example of a country that is rich in unity and diversity.”

“We are a young and ambitious nation, and on this Independence Day, let’s pledge to make our country stronger, let’s pledge to contribute more, and let’s pledge to leave a positive impact on society through our work and the way we live our lives.”

Ayushmann used to love going to school on Independence Day.

“As a young student, I vividly recall the pride and excitement surrounding the flag-hoisting ceremonies at school. Singing the national anthem in the assembly hall was a matter of pride for me, and I sing it with as much enthusiasm. Some of my favourite songs are classic patriotic tunes, and I believe many others share this sentiment. It is our collective heartbeat that makes India what it is today. It is our deep love for the country that has made it how it is today.”

The actor said that through cinema, he aims to leave a message to society.

“My goal is to excel in storytelling, sharing extraordinary stories about India and its resilient citizens who make a difference every day. I also try to do this through the work that I do off-screen with UNICEF, an organisation that has my heart because of the countless lives of children that it touches.”

Ayushmann added: “We should pledge to protect our next generation and create an environment for them to thrive. They will take our country forward. A nation is built by its people. It is up to us to shape this beautiful nation of ours and make it more inclusive, warm, and welcoming. We are truly Incredible India, and we should let the world see it in all its glory.

“Only we have the power to make our country shine even brighter through our actions. Jai Hind!”