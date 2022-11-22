Villages see development with Palle Pragathi: Koppula Eashwar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:20 PM, Tue - 22 November 22

Peddapalli: Welfare Minister Koppula Eashwar said villages have been developed on all fronts with the Palle Pragathi programme launched by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

The minister, speaking after laying foundation stones for various developmental programmes in Dharmaram mandal on Tuesday, said massive changes had taken place in rural areas with the launch of Palle Pragathi.

Besides providing basic facilities, measures were also taken to enhance greenery and sanitation conditions in villages. The State government has become a role model to the nation by introducing innovative programmes such as Aasara pensions, Kalyana Lakshmi, Shaadi Mubarak, Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, Dalit Bandhu, KCR kits, 24 hours free power supply and others.

While the State government was working for the welfare of the public, the Centre was creating troubles for people with its policies, he said, adding the prices of cooking gas cylinders, petrol and diesel had never before seen such abnormal hikes. Informing that the purchasing capacity of people was declining, he advised the union government to change its policies.

Minister laid the foundation to the school building in Sayannapet, CC roads and community building in Bommareddypalli.