Telangana villages role model for nation: KTR

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:30 PM, Wed - 15 June 22

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao addressing the gathering after inaugurating gram panchayat builidng in Mustabad mandal on Wednesday.

Rajanna-Sircilla: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister, KT Rama Rao said that villages in the Telangana have become a role model to the country with various developmental programmes being taken up under palle pragathi and other programmes.

Out of 20 best villages across the country announced by the central government, 19 are from Telangana state. It was a classic example how villages in the state were going ahead on the development path, Minister made these comments while participating in the Palle Pragathi programme held in Venkatraopalli of Mustabad mandal on Wednesday.

To change the face of villages, the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has introduced the Palle Pragathi programme. Besides drinking water facility, tractors, trolleys, graveyards, nurseries, palle prakruthivanams, roads, drainages and other basic facilities have been provided in rural areas under the programme, Rama Rao said.

Minister informed that both development and welfare programmes were moving ahead in a brisk note in the state. Telangana was the only state which was providing 24 hour free current supply to agriculture sector. In 75 years of independence, no government had thought about providing safe drinking water to each and every house. However, Telangana government materialized it through Mission Bhagiratha scheme.

Wonders have been created in the irrigation sector through the construction of Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project, Rama Rao informed and added that parched lands have turned into green fields with the completion of the project. While Rs 50,000 crore has been spent to extend financial support to farmers under Rythu Bandhu scheme every year, Rs 10,000 crore were allocated for Aasara pensions.

In order to provide a platform to farmers to exchange their opinions and get advice from agricultural scientists, 2,600 Rythu Vedhikas were constructed across the state within a span of six months. Besides the welfare schemes, top priority was also given to provide employment to unemployed youth, the Minister said and added that the government was also encouraging young entrepreneurs under TS-iPASS.