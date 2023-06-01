Vimanam trailer tells us story of the dreams of poor lives

The son has the dream of getting on a plane for a long time in his childhood but his handicapped and poor father couldn’t fulfil his dream

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:50 PM, Thu - 1 June 23

By Kiran

Hyderabad: Vimanam is Samuthirakani’s upcoming Telugu film as lead actor. The film is written and directed by Siva Prasad Yanala. Kiran Korrapati produced the film. Zee Studios is backing it.

Vimanam trailer tells us the story of the dreams of poor lives. The trailer revolves around a father and a son. The son has the dream of getting on a plane for a long time in his childhood but his handicapped and poor father couldn’t fulfil his dream. The trailer shows the emotional strength of the film. It also focuses on others’ lives who are similarly poor in the street just like the father and the son.

Samuthirakani is exceptional in the emotional scenes. Dhruvan had a very good screen presence. Dhanaraj, Anasuya, and Rahul Ramakrishna are among the main cast of the film. Meera Jasmine played a special role after a long gap.

Vimanam is going to be released on June 9 in theatres in Telugu and Tamil. Charan Arjun is the music director. Vivek Kalepu is the cinematographer and Marthand K Venkatesh is the editor.