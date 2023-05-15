Anasuya Bharadwaj to impress in bold character as Sumathi in ‘Vimanam’

The movie is slated to release on June 9 worldwide in Telugu and Tamil languages. Siva Prasad Yanala is directing this film while Zee Studios and Kiran Korrapati (Kiran Korrapati Creative Works) are jointly producing it.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:23 PM, Mon - 15 May 23

Hyderabad: In life, everyone has his/her own story, and every story is filled with strong heartwarming emotions. Anasuya Bharadwaj is all set to impress in such a bold and emotional role as Sumathi. She played a crucial role in an emotional roller coaster ride of a film titled ‘Vimanam’.

Anasuya is celebrating her birthday on Monday. On this occasion, ‘Vimanam’ makers released a glimpse of her character, Sumathi, from the film. It showcases her getting ready. What is the reason behind it? To know more about it, one should watch the film ‘Vimanam’ as per makers.

‘Vimanam’ features Samuthirakani in the role of a handicapped father Veerayya and Master Dhruvan as his son. Other crucial characters in the film are played by Anasuya Bharadwaj as Sumathi, Rajendran as Rajendran, Dhanraj as Daniel, and Rahul Ramakrishna as Koti. We have to wait till June 9 to know about the relationship between these key characters in ‘Vimanam’.

The film’s cinematography is by Vivek Kalepu, and music is composed by Charan Arjun, while editing is handled by Marthand K Venkatesh.