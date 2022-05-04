Vinod Kumar defends option of taking exams in Urdu for Group I

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:59 PM, Wed - 4 May 22

File Photo of TS Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar

Hyderabad: Defending the State Government’s decision to offer the option of writing exams for Group I posts in Urdu language for candidates, Telangana Planning Board Vice Chairman B Vinod Kumar said BJP leaders lacked awareness on the Constitution and were misleading people.

As per the Constitution, candidates have the option of taking the Civil Services exams or State Public Service Commission exams in any language, he said. “Unfortunately, BJP MPs Bandi Sanjay and Arvind Dharmapuri lack awareness on these rules and are instigating differences among people,” he said.

Even after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took charge in 2014, UPSC examinations schedule and notifications were issued and candidates wrote the IAS, IPS, IFS posts exams in Urdu language, Vinod Kumar said, adding that the BJP MPs from the State should bear this in mind.

“The BJP State unit has launched a campaign, especially on social media platforms, against the State government’s decision to facilitate candidates take the exam in Urdu, saying the move would benefit a section of candidates,” he said.

The move to permit candidates take the exams in Urdu was not taken by Telangana government alone. In undivided Andhra Pradesh too, public service commission examinations were conducted in Urdu, he pointed out.

“States and Central government will have to work under the purview of the Constitution of India,” Vinod Kumar said, and advised Sanjay and Arvind not to foster differences among youth without learning facts and rules.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .