Vinod Kumar demands Rahul Gandhi to spell out Congress party’s agriculture policy

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:44 PM, Thu - 5 May 22

File Photo of TS Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar

Hyderabad: Telangana State Planning Board vice chairman B Vinod Kumar demanded that former Congress president and MP Rahul Gandhi spell out the party’s agriculture policy during his public meeting at Warangal on Friday. He also wanted the Congress leader to clarify if the agriculture policy would be applicable to Telangana alone or the entire country.

“Does Rahul Gandhi have any idea about agriculture sector especially in Telangana?” he questioned. He found fault with the agriculture policies in the Congress-ruled States and reminded that they were nowhere near Telangana in terms of agricultural development and production.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Vinod Kumar said the Congress-ruled States were far behind Telangana in implementing welfare and development programmes for the agriculture sector and farmers. “The Telangana government is implementing schemes like Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, free power supply and construction of irrigation projects among others. It took upon the onus of purchasing entire paddy to support farmers. Are any such programmes being implemented in the Congress-ruled States?” he asked.

Meanwhile, speaking to mediapersons at TRS Legislative Party here, Government Whip Balka Suman said the BJP was winning different elections in the country only due to Rahul Gandhi’s incompetence. He pointed out that the Congress MP was not putting up enough fight to defeat the BJP despite the latter committing serious blunders.

“Rather than fighting on people’s issues like hike in fuel prices, he is spending his energy on unnecessary issues which are proving beneficial to the BJP in the country. It is high time that he either fights for his people or retires from politics,” he said. He also found fault with the Congress leaders’ argument over the decision of Osmania University authorities not to allow Rahul Gandhi on the university campus. He reminded that the university had banned all political activity on the campus since June 2021.

In another press conference, Government Whip Guvvala Balaraju challenged the former Congress chief to accept the White Challenge initiated by TPCC president A Revanth Reddy and undergo drug tests. He advised Revanth Reddy who initiated the challenge to convince Rahul Gandhi to give his hair samples and undergo drug tests during the latter’s visit to Telangana.

