Vinoo Mankad Trophy: Nishanth shines in Hyderabad’s victory

Batting first, Hyderabad were all out for 194 runs in 48.1 overs. Aaron George Varghese top-scored with an 84-run knock. For Delhi, Yug Gupta scalped three wickets

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:07 PM, Fri - 20 October 23

Hyderabad: S Nishanth scalped five wickets for 31 as Hyderabad defeated Delhi by 44 runs in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy in Vijayawada, on Friday.

Batting first, Hyderabad were all out for 194 runs in 48.1 overs. Aaron George Varghese top-scored with an 84-run knock. For Delhi, Yug Gupta scalped three wickets.

Later, Hyderabad rode on Nishant and Pranav Varma’s (3/31) spells to restrict the opposition to 151 in 34.2 overs.

Brief Scores: Hyderabad 194 in 48.1 overs (Aaron George Varghese 84; Yug Gupta 3/37) bt Delhi 151 in 34.2 overs (Aditya Kumar 55; Nishanth S 5/31, Pranav Varma ;

In Hyderabad: Gujarat 153 in 33.5 overs (Paras 5/37) lost to Chandigarh 154/4 in 39.5 overs (Nikhil 61no); Himachal Pradesh 111 in 32.3 overs (Hardik Raj 5/18) lost to Karnataka 114/3 in 19.2 overs; Jharkhand 162 in 43.1 overs (Prem 3/28) lost to Mumbai 163/4 in 28 overs (Nutan 60).

