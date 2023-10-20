| Likith Bowls Rr To Victory In Hca C Division One Day League Match

Likith bowls RR to victory in HCA C Division one-day league match

For the losing outfit, Hrishikesh also scalped five wickets for 52 but in vain

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:59 PM, Fri - 20 October 23

For the losing outfit, Hrishikesh also scalped five wickets for 52 but in vain

Hyderabad: Likith Sagar scalped five wickets for 28 as his side Rangareddy district defeated International CC by 22 runs in the HCA C Division one-day league match in Hyderabad on Friday.

For the losing outfit, Hrishikesh also scalped five wickets for 52 but in vain.

Brief Scores: C Division one-day league:

Vijay CC 98 in 32.1 overs (S Anudeep 3/17, K Abhinav 3/15) lost to Tirumala 99/5 in 12.4 overs (Riyansh Sharma 3/38); Vijaypuri Willowmen 287 in 48.4 overs (Pasarla Krishna 126; P Rishanth Reddy 3/26) bt Satya CC 194 in 40 overs (Raihan 3/46); Secunderabad union CC 100 in 44.1 overs (Harry Staned 3/15) lost to Vijaynagar CC 101/3 in 19.1 overs; Rangareddy Dist 225 in 48 overs (Likith Sagar 51, Gaurav 54; Hrishikesh 5/52) bt International CC 203/8 in 50 overs (Srirag 57, Ujwal A 50, Likith Sagar 5/28); Young Masters CC 212/8 in 40 overs (Shivam Agarwakl 93) bt Swastik union CC 188/6 in 40 overs (Medhansh A 85).

Also Read Voting begins for HCA apex council