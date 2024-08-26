Violence breaks out in Tripura after miscreants deface idol of Goddess Kali

Heavy security deployed in the area to defuse tension after 12 houses and a few vehicles were set on fire

By PTI Published Date - 26 August 2024, 01:32 PM

Agartala: At least 12 houses and a few vehicles were set on fire by unidentified persons after an idol was found defaced at a temple in Ranirbazar area in West Tripura, police said on Monday. Heavy security deployment has been made in the area to defuse tension.

“Around 12 dwelling houses were set on fire at Ranirbazar by miscreants late on Sunday after an idol of Goddess Kali was found disfigured in Kaiturbari. A few motorcycles and pick-up vans were also gutted in the blaze,” Assistant Inspector General (Law and Order) Ananta Das said.

No casualties were reported in the incident. Eyewitnesses said that the residents fled their dwellings upon seeing the raging mob. Das said heavy deployment of security forces have been made to defuse tension and Director General of Police, Intelligence, Anurag Dhankar and West Tripura Superintendent of Police Kiran Kumar have visited the area.

“Police will register a suo moto case once the assessment of loss of properties is completed. The situation is under control,” he said. Tipra Motha supremo Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma on Monday expressed concern over the incident and appealed to everyone to maintain law and order.

“Last night incident in Ranirbazar Kaiturbari area is a worrying sign with reports of communal clashes. I appeal to those who are responsible for maintaining law and order to follow the rule of law,” he wrote on Facebook.

“When our State is reeling under a natural disaster and so much of stress is there, some elements are only playing religious politics. Miscreants regardless of their faith must be dealt with firmly — law has to be neutral to all. I ask for Tripura to unite in these tough times and not fight with each other,” he added.

At least 26 persons have died and 1.17 lakh people have been rendered homeless in Tripura due to devastating floods since August 19.