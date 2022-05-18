Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Viral video of Indian-American student getting bullied is raging the internet

By Telangana Today
Published: Published Date - 02:33 PM, Wed - 18 May 22

Hyderabad: An Indian-American boy named ‘Shaan Pritmani’ was assaulted and choked for over four minutes, by a white student at Coppell Middle School in Texas. The video was reportedly recorded by one of his classmates.

The video shows a student demanding Shaan to vacate the seat; Shaan was seen sitting at the lunch table. “No, I’m not getting up. There is literally no one sitting here,” Shaan could be heard saying.

When Shaan refuses to give up his seat, the American student gets angry and starts choking him. He presses the boy’s neck from behind with his elbow before choking him and pushing him against his seat.

The incident reportedly took place on May 11. The official Twitter handle of an advocate named Ravi Karkara wrote: “On Wednesday, May 11th, during lunch, Shaan Pritmani was physically attacked and choked by another student at his middle school.

The video sparked anger and criticism on social media. What’s even more infuriating is the fact that the boy who bullied Shaan was suspended for one day while Shaan was suspended for three days.

 

 

