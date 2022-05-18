Viral video of Indian-American student getting bullied is raging the internet

Hyderabad: An Indian-American boy named ‘Shaan Pritmani’ was assaulted and choked for over four minutes, by a white student at Coppell Middle School in Texas. The video was reportedly recorded by one of his classmates.

The video shows a student demanding Shaan to vacate the seat; Shaan was seen sitting at the lunch table. “No, I’m not getting up. There is literally no one sitting here,” Shaan could be heard saying.

When Shaan refuses to give up his seat, the American student gets angry and starts choking him. He presses the boy’s neck from behind with his elbow before choking him and pushing him against his seat.

Disturbing footage of Shaan Pritmani, a middle school student, being assaulted and choked for over four minutes by a white student. The incident took place in a suburb of Dallas, Coppell Middle School. Shaan received three days of suspension while the assaulter received one day pic.twitter.com/9ELVbpPkgp — North American Association of Indian Students (@NAAISORG) May 17, 2022

The incident reportedly took place on May 11. The official Twitter handle of an advocate named Ravi Karkara wrote: “On Wednesday, May 11th, during lunch, Shaan Pritmani was physically attacked and choked by another student at his middle school.

The video sparked anger and criticism on social media. What’s even more infuriating is the fact that the boy who bullied Shaan was suspended for one day while Shaan was suspended for three days.

So disturbing, please take appropriate action against the management so we should be theirs next easy target? @DrSJaishankar https://t.co/iPOQIsPm6W — Ashu (@AshuLovemyDesh) May 17, 2022

I’m so disappointed and disgusted. Texas needs to take action! What are we teaching our kids! #bullying is not okay. Choking another student is not OK! @BetoORourke #shaanpritmani #StopBullying https://t.co/FWwgwdvlZk — MissRoshni (@MissRoshni) May 17, 2022

I’m horrified by this. Shaan Pritmani did not deserve what happened to him. Shame on that bully, shame on the school administration, and shame on all those students who watched and laughed as a classmate was physically assaulted. No one stood up for that boy and it is SICK. https://t.co/13gDCvTDRl — Skylar “WHAT MOUTH?” Ezell is a Helluva Writer (@Skylar_Writer) May 18, 2022

