Virat Kohli’s birthday: 5 lesser-known facts about the champion

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:56 PM, Fri - 4 November 22

Shail Desai: Audible

Hyderabad: Indian cricketer and one of the greatest Indian icons, Virat Kohli turns 34 on November 5. Be it for scoring the most number of double centuries in consecutive Test series or scoring the fastest 1,000 runs in ODIs, Kohli has a flair for setting new records. Over the years, he has recharged Indian cricket with leadership, talent, and discipline.

For all the ‘King Kohli’ fans out there, here are 5 exciting and lesser-known facts about him from his biography on Audible titled ‘Virat Kohli’.

Kohli was torn between his love for cricket and tennis

There was a time when Virat Kohli had to pick between his love for tennis and cricket, but he eventually decided to play cricket with the encouragement of the many important people in his life. It was not until a few years later that he decided to pursue it professionally and make a career out of it.

His father’s demise changed his approach to the game

Kohli’s father (Prem Kohli) was his biggest support system as he helped him take his baby steps into the world of cricket by walking him into the West Delhi Cricket Academy (WDCA), accompanying him for various cricket matches, and making him believe that it was alright to fail as long as he had the courage to try again.

Virat Kohli was in a state of shock at the unexpected demise of his father Prem Kohli in December 2006. “The way I approached the game changed that day. I just had one thing in my mind I have to play for my country and live that dream for my dad,” said Kohli on Audible.

The Indian star batsman turned his personal tragedy into something inspiring. The same day of his father’s demise, Virat decided to continue playing a Ranji trophy match against Karnataka. Even after being extremely devastated by the turn of events, he was the first to report to the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium the next day.

Sachin Tendulkar is Virat’s idol and inspiration to pursue cricket

Sachin Tendulkar had a massive influence on Kohli when he was a young boy. After the Indian team claimed the top spot in the ICC test rankings, Kohli acknowledged his (Sachin Tendulkar’s) presence with a bow. Kohli also carried his hero Tendulkar on his shoulders and paraded him proudly for carrying the burden of the nation for 21 years.

His passion for football and stake in FC Goa

Kohli showed a keen interest in the franchise-based sports league when it first arrived in India as he purchased a stake in FC Goa, a team in the Indian Super League football tournament. He also actively takes part in the celebrity football match to raise funds for charity. In September 2014, he became the co-owner of ISL Football Club FC Goa in July 2016.

While Virat Kohli is Vegan now, he was a true-blue desi foodie

Besides cricket, Kohli’s second love has always been food. Ranging from eating burgers to butter chicken to his mom’s tasty delicacies, there was no cuisine that he left untouched, making the most of anything scrumptious available on the streets of Delhi. He couldn’t say no to an extra helping at dinner until he realised the need to maintain a healthy diet.

Away from the ground, he chose to hit the gym to get fitter and stayed away from parties. He also developed interests in music and reading books.