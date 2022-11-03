Nurul Hasan accuses Virat Kohli of fake fielding, also finds fault with umpires

Published Date - 03:10 PM, Thu - 3 November 22

Virat Kohli in action in a match against Bangladesh in T20 World Cup.

Hyderabad: Bangladesh wicket-keeper batsman Nurul Hasan accused Virat Kohli of fake fielding in yesterday’s match against India. He said that the wet outfield and a fake throw attempt by Virat took the game away from Bangladesh. He also criticised umpires Marais Erasmus and Chris Brown for overlooking the incident that took place in the seventh over of the Bangladesh innings.

Axar bowled a good-length delivery, to which Litton Das played a cut shot towards the sweeper cover and called for two. While taking the second run, both the batsmen (Litton and Najmul Hossain Shanto) for a moment felt that they had misjudged the second run because of Virat Kohli’s fake throw gesture. The former Indian skipper pretended as if he was throwing the ball towards the wicketkeeper’s end when the batsmen tried to steal a second run.

However, Virat’s fake gesture as claimed by Nurul Hasan went unnoticed by the on-field umpires.

Kohli was spotted distracting Shanto by "fake fielding." As per the law, India was supposed to be given 5 runs penalty for such a shameful. But guess what? The on-field umpires didn't even care to recheck and instantly denied taking any action. #cheating #T20WorldCup #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/A5MPAIilE8 — Nazmus Sajid Chowdhury (@nazmussajid) November 2, 2022

According to the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) rule book, any deliberate distraction by the fielding team will attract a penalty of five runs.

As per Nurul Hasan, Bangladesh would have won the match if umpires noticed the episode as the Tigers lost the match to India by 5 runs.