Virender Sehwag terrorised bowlers, says Chappell

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 12:15 pm 11:41 am

Hyderabad: Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag was known for his attacking style of play. He was always on the charge irrespective of the format. He had played several match-winning knocks and change the complexion of the game with his batting.

Former Indian coach Greg Chappell heaped praises on Sehwag and called him as one of the best attacking openers. “Indian genius Virender Sehwag terrorised opening bowlers throughout his career. Viru was the best ball-striker I have seen. His record of double and triple hundreds, though, shows that he was more than a kamikaze-style basher,” Chappell said.

“Once he summed up the opposition and conditions and found things to his liking, he toyed with opposition bowlers. He had an uncanny ability to smash boundaries to all parts of the field, but his great strength was square of the wicket on the off side,” Chappell added. Sehwag had scored 8,586 Test runs and 8,273 ODI runs in his career.