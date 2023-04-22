Virupaksha collects good figures on day 1

Hyderabad: Virupaksha, Sai Dharam Tej’s latest film, was released in theatres yesterday. The film received positive reviews everywhere from critics. It also impressed the audiences in all sections. Virupaksha provided a complete horror and thrilling feel to the audience. After a massive response for the film on day 1, the makers of Virupaksha released the official box office figures for the film today.

Virupaksha collected 12 crores gross on day one at the box office. These are very good figures for a horror thriller film since the audience are much more interested in family movies for a weekend when compared to serious content. Also, Virupaksha marks Sai Dharam Tej’s career’s second-biggest opening. The film’s box office openings are good in overseas and in the Telugu states.

Virupaksha is providing the audience with a spine-chilling experience they haven’t had in a while. Karthik Dandu needs to be appreciated for strictly sticking to the genre. Samyuktha Menon’s intense performance boosted the film’s success much more. However, it’s once again proven that the Telugu audience will encourage content-rich films despite the lack of commercial values.