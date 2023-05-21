Virupaksha is now streaming on Netflix

Virupaksha is a mystery thriller set in the 1980s, starring Sai Dharam Tej, Samyuktha Menon, Ravi Krishna, and Ajay in important roles

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:13 PM, Sun - 21 May 23

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: Virupaksha is the first 100-crore gross film in Sai Dharam Tej’s career. The actor found the right content that would thrill the audience and delivered it perfectly. Kudos to the director Karthik Dandu for giving such a spine thrilling film to the Telugu audience.

Virupaksha is a mystery thriller set in the 1980s. The film is technically brilliant. Sai Dharam Tej, Samyuktha Menon, Ravi Krishna, and Ajay excelled with their performances. Virupaksha got a good response in Hindi also besides being a blockbuster in n Telugu.

Virupaksha is now streaming on Netflix. The film is available in Telugu only as of now. English subtitles were also added. Soon the film will be streamed in Hindi too.

Virupaksha is produced by Sree Venkateswara Chalana Chitra. Ajaneesh Loknath composed the music for the film.

Virupaksha is likely to have a sequel and the production might begin next year.

– Kiran