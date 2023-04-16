Virupaksha pre-release event will be held in Eluru today

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:26 PM, Sun - 16 April 23

Photo: Twitter

By Kiran

Hyderabad: Virupaksha is the upcoming release of Sai Dharam Tej, which is set for April 21 in theatres worldwide in multiple languages. It is Sai Dharam Tej’s first attempt at pan-Indian level and also his first choice in the genre of mystery and thriller. They started the promotions for the film already.

Virupaksha team promoted the film in Vijayawada and Guntur yesterday. Today, they are continuing the promotions in other cities in the Krishna district. In addition to this, the pre-release event for is going to be held today in Eluru. The venue for the movie is CR Reddy College Grounds in Eluru. The event will start at 6pm.

Virupaksha is a story about unsolved mystical elements in a village named Rudravanam. Sai Dharam Tej will be seen taking part in this thrilling quest. Samyuktha Menon played the female lead.

Virupaksha is written by Sukumar and directed by Karthik Dandu. The film is produced by Sree Venkateswara Cine Chitra in association with Sukumar Writings. Ajaneesh Loknath composed the music for the film.

The makers of Virupaksha are very confident of providing an unbelievable and memorable thrilling experience for the audience in theatres. Going by its thrilling and terror elements, the censor board also gave the film an “A” certificate. So Virupaksha would definitely be an enthralling ride this summer in theatres.