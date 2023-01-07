Visa interviews to continue at US Consulate in Begumpet

Stating that the US Consulate in Hyderabad has not moved from its present location in Begumpet, the Consulate said the actual visa interviews will continue at the Consulate.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:34 PM, Sat - 7 January 23

“The US Consulate in Hyderabad has not moved. So please come to our location in Begumpet for your visa interview. Our Visa Application Center (VAC) has moved to the HITEC City Metro Station in Madhapur, but actual visa interviews will continue at the Consulate,” the Consulate tweeted.

The VAC used for biometrics appointments, IW submissions and passport collection will move on January 8 to Lower Concourse, HITEC City Metro Station, Madhapur, Hyderabad, it said.