Destination USA: Apply for student visa three months earlier

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:30 PM, Sat - 29 October 22

Hello readers! In last week’s column, we covered different student visa types (F-1, J-1, M-1) and how to apply (ustraveldocs.com). This week, we will discuss visa appointments.

For both biometrics collection appointments (at the Visa Application Center) and visa interviews (at an embassy/consulate), applicants should keep these points in mind:

• Scheduling: Students should apply at least three months ahead of their intended date of travel to the U.S. The earlier an appointment is booked, the easier it will be to schedule.

• Arrival Time: Do not arrive any earlier than 15 minutes before your scheduled appointment time.

• Documentation: Be sure to bring the following documents for each respective appointment:

Biometrics (VAC)

Valid passport

DS-160 confirmation page

Appointment confirmation page

Visa Interview (Embassy or Consulate)

Valid passport

Completed I-20 form (for F-1 or M-1 visa applications)

Completed DS-2019 from your U.S. program (for J-1 visa applications)

Appointment confirmation letter (printed)

DS-160 confirmation page (stamped at VAC)

SEVIS fee receipt

*It must be understood that any false documentation will not be allowed in any part of this process.

Keep in mind that applicants are limited in the number of times that they can reschedule their appointments. If you do not plan ahead and reschedule too many times, you may be required to pay another application fee.

For both biometrics and visa appointments, be prepared with a small bag with only the necessary documentation for the appointment. More specific information on prohibited items can be found on https://www.ustraveldocs.com/ under Step 4, “Schedule Your Appointment.”

For more information about these documents, scheduling, biometrics, photos, and other related information, visit https://www.ustraveldocs.com. Once you’ve chosen your region, there may be an on-site notification with current important notices. Be sure to scroll through it for any information that may be relevant to the applicant.

Updates and changes to the application schedule will be found on the U.S. consulate and embassy social media pages.

For more information, if students have specific questions they may write to support-india@ustraveldocs.com

• Follow The U.S. Embassy India’s Twitter and Facebook (https://twitter.com/usandindia?lang=en and https://www.facebook.com/India.usembassy/) for updates.

• Appointment availability can be found at our website: https://www.ustraveldocs.com/in/en. • Visa FAQs: https://in.usembassy.gov/visas/top-10-frequently-asked-questions/.

Next week, we will discuss other aspects of visa appointments and related processes!

– U.S. Consulate General Hyderabad