Visakhapatnam: Five held for gang rape of minor girl

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:55 PM, Sun - 9 July 23

Visakhapatnam: Five persons were arrested for alleged gang rape of a minor girl in the city.

According to reports, Satyarao of Bapujinagar in Marripalem is working as a peon in a school where a minor girl studies, and both reside in the same apartment complex. He moved with her closely and took videos and raped her regularly. Of late, his friends also began committing the crime.

The girl’s parents, who noticed some change in her behaviour during the past ten days, lodged a complaint with the Airport police. The latter registered a case and handed it over to Disha police.

The girl underwent medical tests in the King George Hospital and police on Sunday arrested five persons involved in the rape case.