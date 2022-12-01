Visakhapatnam: HSL completes refit of INS Astradharini ahead of schedule

Visakhapatnam: The Hindustan Shipyard Ltd (HSL) achieved another milestone of completing Normal Refit of INS Astradharini 21 days ahead of schedule and handed over the vessel to the Indian Navy on Thursday.

According to a release, the project was awarded to HSL on a competitive basis and incidentally, the shipyard completed refit on the same vessel ahead of schedule in 2019 also.

HSL has consistently been completing refits on or ahead of schedule for the last two years. It completed refits of 17 ships during last year out of which 15 were on or ahead of schedule, the release revealed.

In successful completion of refit of INS Astradharini, M/s Patel Engineering Works (PEW), an MSME played a crucial role and PEW continues to work with HSL in many other projects, it added.