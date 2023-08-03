| Visakhapatnam Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express Will Now Have A Halt At Samalkota

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:04 PM, Thu - 3 August 23

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) has announced that the Visakhapatnam – Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express will now have a halt at Samarlakota (Samalkot) railway station in Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh.

SCR officials have said starting August 3, the Visakhapatnam – Secunderabad Vande Bharat train will make a stop at Samarlakota station.

The train departs from Visakha at 5.45 am and arrives at Samarlakota station at 7.15 am. Similarly, it departs from Secunderabad station at 3 pm and reaches Samarlakota station at 9.35 pm, they said.

This new halting facility is aimed at enhancing convenience and accessibility for passengers traveling on the Vande Bharat Express in the region.