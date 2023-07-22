IRCTC introduces new tourist circuit ‘Divya Dakshin Yatra with Jyotirlinga’

This train will cover important tourist places in the southern states of Tamil Nadu and Kerala having stoppages at both Telugu states

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:42 PM, Sat - 22 July 23

Hyderabad: Buoyed by the success of Bharat Gaurav concept, the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has come up with another new tourist circuit – Divya Dakshin Yatra with Jyotirlinga during the Shravan month.

This train will cover important tourist places in the southern states of Tamil Nadu and Kerala having stoppages at both Telugu states. The Divya Dakshin Yatra with Jyotirlinga offers an opportunity for rail passengers of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to have darshan of one of the Jyotirlinga (Rameshwaram), while also covering important pilgrim and tourist places at Tiruvannamalai (Arunachalam), Madurai, Kanyakumari, Trivandrum, Trichy and Thanjavur.

The train provides boarding and de-boarding facility for passengers at Secunderabad, Kazipet, Warangal and Khammam in Telangana as well as Vijayawada, Tenali, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur and Renigunta in Andhra Pradesh.

Railway officials said the trip will be covered over a period of 8 nights / 9 days and includes rail as well as road transport, accommodation, catering arrangements, tour escorts, and travel insurance among other facilities. The IRCTC has already announced three trips in the new Southern Circuit i.e., trips starting on August 9, August 23 and September 5.

South Central Railway General Manager, Arun Kumar Jain said Bharat Gaurav Tourist circuit trains introduced earlier have witnessed spontaneous response from the rail passengers of both Telugu states. He said the end-to-end services being offered by the train have been useful in not only saving time by avoiding individual planning for the tourists but are also economical as well.

Bharat Gaurav – Divya Dakshin Yatra with Jyotirlinga:

* Covers Rameshwaram, Tiruvannamalai, Madurai, Kanyakumari, Trivandrum, Trichy and Thanjavur

* Boarding – Telangana: Secunderabad, Kazipet, Warangal and Khammam

* Boarding – AP: Vijayawada, Tenali, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur and Renigunta

* 8 nights / 9 drays trip

* Bookings already opened

* Passegers can visit IRCTC website: http://www.irctctourism.com

* Contact 040-27702407 or 9701360701 / 8287932228 / 8087932231 / 9281495843.