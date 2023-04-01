Visakhapatnam: Waltair division records all-time high

The Waltair division has transported 69.63 Million tons of freight to various parts of the country, ferried 27.86 Million passengers safely to their destinations and thus earned revenue to the tune of Rs 9294 crores

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:25 PM, Sat - 1 April 23

Visakhapatnam: The Waltair Division of East Coast Railway created history by a stellar performance in all the departments recording the best ever performance in loading, passenger traffic and revenue, energy conservation, safety, catering, ticket checking, Non-fare revenue, Sundry earnings etc., despite odds.

The division has transported 69.63 Million tons of freight to various parts of the country, ferried 27.86 Million passengers safely to their destinations and thus earned revenue to the tune of Rs 9294 crores. All these are best ever records in the history of Waltair Division and surpassed the targets set by the Railway Board.

Speaking on the occasion, Divisional Railway Manger Anup Satpathy congratulated and thanked all the employees of the Division, customers, business partners, Government and Non-governmental institutes, Members of trade unions, various media of this region for their excellent support. “In the annals of Waltair Division’s history, the 31st day of March 2023 will be imprinted in golden letters for the achievement of highest ever loading of ”69.63 MT” and all time high revenue of Rs 9294.6 crores”, he stated.