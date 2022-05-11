Visakhapatnam: Woman delivers baby in train toilet, leaves him

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:54 PM, Wed - 11 May 22

Visakhapatnam: An unidentified woman delivered a baby boy on the train and left it in the toilet.

According to the railway authorities here, the woman delivered the baby in the toilet of III AC coach of Dhanbad-Allepy Bokaro express at around 8.25 a.m. on Wednesday and left the baby in the wash basin of the toilet.

The incident came to light when passengers in the train informed the onboard-TTE when the train had just left the Simhachalam station.

Immediately, the Railway Protection Force personnel swung into action and rushed the baby to Divisional Railway Hospital in Visakhapatnam.

The health of the baby is stable and he has been shifted to KGH for further treatment and care. The baby will be handed over to childcare authorities.

Divisional Railway Manager-Waltair Anup Satpathy has offered to bear the entire finances for bringing up the child.