Visit this convenience store in Hyderabad that is open 24×7

By Epsita Gunti Published: Published Date - 03:26 PM, Sun - 26 June 22

Hyderabad: Have you ever been in a situation when it’s 2 in the morning and you are craving some junk? You so badly want to eat snacks that are not available at your home. You’d have to go to a store to buy it. But what store would be open at that time, right?

Looks like the universe has heard the growling in our stomachs. This convenience store in Begumpet called the AM PM Store is open 24×7. Yes, let us spell that out for you. We have a supermarket-like store in our city that will be open even during the night times.

From snacks like chips to chocolates to other essential daily use items like groceries and stationery, this store has everything one needs. The store also has a stock of imported goods in eatables and daily-use items. You can either walk into the store or avail their delivery services which are also available overnight.

Adding to that, the store hosts a café on its premises. Serving a variety of dishes like pizza, burgers, and garlic bread, it is a go-to place to treat your hunger pangs. It also has Starbucks bottled coffee drinks made with actual Starbucks coffee.

With hygienic premises and a well-lit ambiance, the place in recent times has become a hangout spot for many night owls in the city with many drawing a parallel to the k-drama style convenience stores.