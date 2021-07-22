VIT-AP University, Entuple Technologies sign MoU

VIT-AP University Vice-Chancellor Dr SV Kota Reddy said the agreement will help impart skills in students in VLSI and RF communication technologies

Hyderabad: The School of Electronics and Engineering, VIT-AP University and Entuple Technologies have virtually signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, VIT-AP University Vice-Chancellor Dr SV Kota Reddy said the agreement will help impart skills in students in VLSI and RF communication technologies and enable them to build their career in the emerging field.

It will also provide an opportunity to students, scholars and faculty members to carry out research and to develop several advanced applications using VLSI and RF technologies, he said, adding that Entuple Technologies will provide internships and job opportunities to the selected students of the university.

Entuple Technologies, Director (sales), Mehta SDD said the VIT-AP University can conduct free webinars/workshops, faculty development programmes, short term training programmes, training-cum-internship programmes, career builder programmes in association with Entuple technologies as part of the MoU.

